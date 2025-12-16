default-cbs-image
Cross (hamstring) was considered a non-participant at Monday's walkthrough practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Cross sustained a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 18-16 win over the Colts, and he has now opened the week on the sidelines at practice. The offensive lineman will have two more chances to return to practice prior to Thursday night's matchup with the Rams.

