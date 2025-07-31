Cross underwent surgery Thursday to repair a dislocated finger but is expected to be ready for the Seahawks' Week 1 season opener against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite practicing with the injury, Cross took the opportunity ahead of the start of the regular season to fix the issue. Cross started all 17 regular-season contests for Seattle last season and should once again man left tackle, this time protecting Sam Darnold's blind side.