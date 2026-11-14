Cross (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Cross logged a limited practice Thursday before being held out of Friday's session, and he'll end up missing a third consecutive game due to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered against the Chiefs in Week 7. The Seahawks are on a bye for Week 11, so Cross will extra time to recover before Week 12 against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 29. Josh Jones will likely start at left tackle in Cross's absence.