Cross (hamstring) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Cross was not able to practice at all during the week, and he'll sit out his second straight game due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 15 versus the Colts. In his stead, Josh Jones projects to start at left tackle against a Carolina defense that's struggled to rush the passer this year.