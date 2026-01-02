Cross (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 49esr, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Cross will miss a third consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. The winner of Saturday's game between the Seahawks and 49ers will determine who earns the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the playoffs and the bye week that comes with it, so a Seattle win would give Cross more time to recover from his injury. Josh Jones (knee/ankle - questionable) would likely start at left tackle once again in Cross's absence, assuming the former is cleared to play.