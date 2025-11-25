Seahawks' Chazz Surratt: Could be slated for IR stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that a stint on IR is a possibility for Surratt (ankle), Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Surratt was hurt Sunday against the Titans during a kickoff. Macdonald's comments suggest the injury is more than minor, though the head coach also stated placement on IR for Surratt and other Seahawks players "is really going to be a function of how some of these tests come back and how they progress throughout the rest of the week." Surratt has played almost exclusively on special teams this season, so any time he misses will primarily affect that unit.
