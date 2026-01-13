default-cbs-image
The Seahawks designated Surratt (ankle) to return to practice Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Surratt will have his 21-day practice window open in preparation for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the 49ers. The depth linebacker is recovering from an ankle injury suffered Week 12 versus the Titans, prior to which he had operated as one of Seattle's top playmakers on special teams.

