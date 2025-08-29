Seahawks' Chazz Surratt: Joins Seahawks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Surratt signed with the Seahawks on Thursday.
Surratt spent the last three years with the Jets but signed with the 49ers this offseason. He wasn't able to make the final roster in San Francisco, though he'll now land his next opportunity in Seattle. Surratt should contribute primarily on special teams.
