Seahawks' Chazz Surratt: Lands on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Seahawks placed Surratt (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Surratt injured his ankle during the Seahawks' opening kickoff against the Titans in Week 12. The injury is severe enough for the fifth-year pro to go on IR, though since he's mostly served on special teams this season, his absence won't impact Seattle's depth at linebacker all too much. Surratt will be required to miss at least the next four games, which makes Week 17 against the Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 27 the earliest he can be activated from IR.
