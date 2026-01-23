Surratt (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Surratt logged full participation in consecutive practices Wednesday and Thursday but will remain on injured reserve for Sunday's contest. The depth option at linebacker is primarily a special-teamer, logging just seven defensive snaps over 11 games this season. If the Seahawks can beat the Rams and advance to the Super Bowl, Surratt may be called upon to provide additional defensive depth.