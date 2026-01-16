Surratt (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Surratt landed on injured reserve in late November due to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 12 against the Titans. He was designated to return from IR on Tuesday, and despite ending the week with back-to-back full practices, Surratt has not been cleared to return. His next chance to play would be in the NFC Championship Game if the Seahawks were to win Saturday's contest.