Seahawks' Chazz Surratt: Staying on IR for divisional round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Surratt (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Surratt landed on injured reserve in late November due to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 12 against the Titans. He was designated to return from IR on Tuesday, and despite ending the week with back-to-back full practices, Surratt has not been cleared to return. His next chance to play would be in the NFC Championship Game if the Seahawks were to win Saturday's contest.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chazz Surratt: Designated for return to practice•
-
Seahawks' Chazz Surratt: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Seahawks' Chazz Surratt: Could be slated for IR stint•
-
Seahawks' Chazz Surratt: Won't return due to ankle injury•
-
Seahawks' Chazz Surratt: Joins Seahawks•
-
49ers' Chazz Surratt: Tallies six tackles Sunday•