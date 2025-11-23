Surratt (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Surratt sustained the injury during the first quarter on a kickoff, and he will not return to Sunday's game after being evaluated by medical staff. Ernest Jones (knee) and Tyrice Knight (concussion) are inactive for Week 12, so with Surratt done for the day, Patrick O'Connell should see more defensive snaps at inside linebacker alongside starter Drake Thomas.