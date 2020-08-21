Carson (personal) was not present for practice for second straight day Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Condotta adds that it's his understanding that the running back's absence is not health-related and relayed that the team has excused Carson for as long as he needs to be away. When available, Carson is in line to head a Seattle backfield that also includes Carlos Hyde, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer, with Rashaad Penny currently recovering from a knee injury.