Carson (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Carson's availability was never in doubt. The Seahawks have just been managing his reps since he returned from a four-week absence, with their caution also extending to in-game situations when the outcome has already been decided. Carson's 45 percent snap share from a Week 14 win over the Jets is a bit deceiving, as he handled 11 touches and 71 percent of snaps in the first half, before sitting out most of the second half while Seattle nursed an insurmountable lead.
