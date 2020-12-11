Carson (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After playing just 37 percent of snaps in his first game back from the foot injury, Carson bumped up to 58 percent snap share and 110 total yards in last week's 17-12 loss to the Giants. He'll lead the Seattle backfield again, with Carlos Hyde mixing in for some carries and DeeJay Dallas potentially taking a few third-down snaps.