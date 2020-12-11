Carson (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Both Carson and Carlos Hyde (toe) maintained their activity levels for a second consecutive session. There doesn't seem to be much worry about the availability of either running back, but Friday's injury report could have the final say on their statuses. If the Seahawks operate with a similar breakdown of the backfield Sunday against the Jets as they did Week 13, Carson should hover around 60 percent of the offensive snaps, with Hyde and DeeJay Dallas handling the rest of them. During this past Sunday's loss to the Giants, Carson churned out 110 yards from scrimmage and one TD on 16 touches.