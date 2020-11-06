Carson (foot) did not practice Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Pete Carroll has already stated that Carson won't get any practice reps in until Friday, at which point the Seahawks will evaluate his chances of suiting up against the Bills on Sunday. It seems like a best-case scenario for Carson would be to enter the weekend with a 'questionable' tag. Carlos Hyde (hamstring) has already been ruled out, but Travis Homer (knee) managed to upgrade to a limited session Thursday, and he appears to be trending in the right direction.