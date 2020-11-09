Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that it's "too early" to know whether Carson (foot) will be back in action against the Rams on Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carroll said that an update on Carson's status could take until the end of the week, so it's possible the Seahawks once again may be planning to evaluate the 26-year-old during Friday's practice session. Carson has missed back-to-back games due to a foot sprain, during which span DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer have led Seattle's backfield, with Carlos Hyde (hamstring) also out.