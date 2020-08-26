Carson (personal) returned to practice Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
He's back with the team after missing several days due to a family matter. Now that he's on the field again, Carson is slated to serve as Seattle's top option in a backfield that also includes the injured Rashaad Penny (knee), newcomer Carlos Hyde, as well as Travis Homer and rookie fourth-rounder DeeJay Dallas.
