Carson (foot) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Carson has already missed three straight games due to his lingering foot injury, and coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he's unsure whether the 26-year-old will manage to return for Thursday's divisional contest, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. On a positive note for the Seahawks, Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and Travis Homer (knee/thumb) both managed to log limited practices, so at the very least the team's backfield depth could improve Week 11.