Seahawks' Chris Carson: Best outing of season
Carson rushed 22 times for 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's overtime loss to the 49ers. He also caught all six targets for 29 yards.
Carson found the end zone for the fourth time in five games by punching in a one-yard score early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 20. Without Rashaad Penny (knee) in the equation, Carson dominated the backfield while Mike Davis and J.D McKissic combined for just seven carries. The second-year pro capitalized on his opportunity and produced career bests with six catches and 148 scrimmage yards. Carson will look to keep the momentum rolling when the Seahawks host the Chiefs in Week 16.
