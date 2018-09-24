Seahawks' Chris Carson: Bounces back with 102 rushing yards and touchdown
Carson had 32 carries for 102 yards with a touchdown and caught both of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-13 win over Dallas.
Carson looked good in the season opener, with 10 touches for 79 yards, but had a reduced role in Week 2 due to fatigue. He bounced back in a big way Sunday, easily outproducing rookie Rashaad Penny, who had just three carries for five yards. The offensive line remains a problem, but it's obviously easier to get enthusiastic about Carson after his Week 3 performance. Carson's Week 4 opponent will be the Cardinals.
