Carson carried 20 times for 93 yards in Sunday's 12-9 victory over the Seahawks. He also caught one of two targets for seven yards.

With Eddie Lacy a healthy scratch, Carson out-touched all other Seahawks running backs Sunday -- although it's worth noting this was Thomas Rawls' first game back from an ankle injury and that workloads like this may not be in the cards in weeks when the Seahawks take on tougher opponents. After all, the 49ers were historically-bad against the run just a season ago, so it certainly made sense for Seattle to try and run it down their throats with its healthiest between-the-tackles tailback all game. Further clouding the outlook of Carson moving forward is the presence of C.J. Prosise, who seems secure in his role as the primary passing-down back and will likely see more playing time in games that dictate a more pass-heavy approach. However, at the very least, Carson appears to have carved out a sizable role in a committee that consists of him, Rawls and Prosise, now that Lacy convincingly seems to be the odd man out.