Seahawks' Chris Carson: Carries for 102 yards, score
Carson rushed 23 times for 102 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 37-30 win over the Vikings. He also caught one of two targets for seven yards.
There were obvious concerns about Carson's workload following Week 12's win over the Eagles after he fumbled twice in the fourth quarter and was out-touched by Rashaad Penny. Carson got the start, however, and extinguished those worries early by firing out of the gate with a nine-yard rush. Coach Pete Carroll was planning on a timeshare, as Penny received carries on the first drive as well, and both had productive nights with the latter reaching 107 yards from scrimmage and two scores. This is shaping up to be a split backfield moving forward, although this matchup was a bit of an anomaly with the duo combining for 43 touches. The Seahawks travel to Los Angeles for a matchup against the Rams' middling rush defense (104.2 rushing yards per game).
