Seahawks' Chris Carson: Chance to move past fumble issues

Rashaad Penny won't play Sunday against the Cardinals, which sets the stage for Carson to head Seattle's Week 4 backfield.

C.J. Prosise is also on hand to work in a change-of-pace/complementary role, but with Penny sidelined, Carson is in line to serve as the team's lead back Sunday, which gives him a chance to work through/past his recent fumbling woes.

