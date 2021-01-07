Carson (foot) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carson's practice reps were capped this week, the result of load management. After sitting out Tuesday and logging a limited session Wednesday, he's set to lead the Seahawks backfield yet again this weekend. Since returning to action Week 12 after four games missed due to a mid-foot sprain, Carson has averaged 15 touches for 83 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring three TDs over six contests.