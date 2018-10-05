Carson (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Ruled out in a game-time decision last week, Carson will return to action after missing just the one game. He'll likely resume his role as Seattle's lead back, though Mike Davis could get some work after rushing for 101 yards and two TDs in a Week 4 win over the Cardinals.

More News
Our Latest Stories