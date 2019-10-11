Seahawks' Chris Carson: Cleared to face Cleveland
Carson (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Cleveland, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Fellow running back Rashaad Penny (hamstring) is listed as questionable, though his status impacts C.J. Prosise more so than Carson. The Seahawks' lead back handled snap shares of 84 and 76 percent the past two weeks, piling up 222 rushing yards on 49 carries and 46 additional yards (plus a TD) on five catches. The Browns have given up 21.5 standard fantasy points per game to running backs this season, eighth-most in the league.
