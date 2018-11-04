Seahawks' Chris Carson: Cleared to play Sunday
Carson (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Carson entered the weekend as a true game-time decision after a recurrence of the hip injury that sidelined him in Week 4 against the Cardinals limited his participation in practices Thursday and Friday. After going through a pregame workout, however, Carson showed the Seahawks enough for the team to sign off on his availability. Though he'll dress for the contest and presumably start, it's worth wondering how large Carson's role might actually be in Week 9, given how close he seemed to sitting out the contest. If Carson's workload is limited at all relative to normal, top backup Mike Davis would stand to benefit the most. Rookie Rashaad Penny could also see more involvement after failing to play any offensive snaps in two of the Seahawks' last three games.
