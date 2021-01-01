Carson (foot) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

The Seahawks have managed Carson's practice reps ever since he returned from a four-game absence Weeks 8-11. He's averaging 12.8 carries, 3.8 targets and 83 total yards per game since his return, scoring three TDs in five games. The Seahawks could lean on Carson a bit more than usual if backup Carlos Hyde (questionable - illness) isn't active Sunday afternoon.