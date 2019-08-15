Seahawks' Chris Carson: Coach wants 50-plus targets
Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said he wants Carson to be targeted over 50 times in 2019, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
For comparison, Carson was targeted just 24 times in 2018 and hauled in 20 catches for 163 yards. If Russell Wilson indeed doubles Carson's targets, the third-year running back could reasonably post 40 receptions for 325 yards. However, this would call for a major shift in offensive scheme considering the Seahawks' targeted running backs just 84 times last season, ranking 31st in the league, so 50 targets may be tough to accomplish considering Rashaad Penny, J.D. McKissic and C.J. Prosise will be vying for those touches as well. Still, the coaching staff publicly announcing they want to make use Carson on all three downs should boost his fantasy value.
