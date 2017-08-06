Carson (hamstring) has been practicing in training camp, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reports.

Carson has been impressing coaches with his powerful running style, but the seventh-round pick is way down the depth chart. Seattle's running back job is not yet settled, but it figures to come down Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls or C.J. Prosise.

