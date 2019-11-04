Seahawks' Chris Carson: Compiles 133 yards

Carson rushed 16 times for 105 yards and caught both targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers.

The shootout game script didn't afford Carson a sixth-straight outing with 20-plus carries, but he made use of the limited reps. Carson was the first player to rush for over 100 yards against the Bucs this season, and he did it by averaging 6.6 YPC. His day was highlighted when he ripped off a 59-yard run, but he fumbled the ball and luckily it went out of bounds. Carson lost a fumble later in the contest as well, but the Seahawks never lost faith in the lead back by deploying Rashaad Penny for just four carries. Carson's fumbles are definitely concerning going forward, but his positive contributions in this win, fortunately, outweigh the whiffs. He'll look to keep it up in Week 10 against the 49ers.