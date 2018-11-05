Seahawks' Chris Carson: Considered 'day-to-day'
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he considers Carson (hip) "day-to-day," Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Since taking a seat Week 4, Carson has gutted out a left hip injury, accruing 100 rushing yards in a given game twice in four chances. However, he managed just 10 snaps on offense this past Sunday against the Chargers before leaving the contest for good. Carroll also told Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle that Carson will rest "early in the week and see how he progresses," suggesting he'll be listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report. If Carson enters the upcoming weekend with a designation, the Seahawks likely will rely on Mike Davis to lead the backfield Sunday against the Rams, with rookie Rashaad Penny on hand to act as a change-of-pace option.
