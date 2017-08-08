Seahawks' Chris Carson: Continues to impress in camp
Carson, a seventh-round pick, took reps with the second-team offense ahead of Alex Collins during the Seahawks' mock game Monday, the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Carson impressed during the first week in camp and has a physical running style the Seahawks like. But a roster spot for him probably comes down to how many running backs the Seahawks keep. It would be surprising if the team walked away from Collins, who reportedly looks faster in camp after dropping 10 pounds from last year's playing weight, after just one season.
