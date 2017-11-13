Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Carson (ankle) could return from injured reserve at some point in December, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carroll was less optimistic in the initial aftermath of Carson's injury, suggesting that the rookie probably wouldn't be a candidate to return from injured reserve. The rehab from Oct. 3 surgery apparently is going a bit better than expected, while the Seattle backfield has been even worse than anyone could've imagined. Eddie Lacy (ankle) and Thomas Rawls have combined for just 253 yards on 97 carries (2.6 average) with nary a touchdown, and C.J. Prosise (ankle) can't even stay healthy for long enough to get a chance. Carson's return would be a welcome development, even if it doesn't happen until late December or the playoffs (assuming Seattle qualifies). He's still a long shot to help out fantasy owners this season.