Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Carson (ankle) is way ahead of schedule but probably still needs two weeks of practice before a return to games could be considered, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Should Carson resume practicing this week -- which isn't a sure thing by any means -- he could return from injured reserve as soon as Week 15 against the Rams. It would seem Week 16 or 17 is the more realistic target, and there's no assurance Carson returns to the lead role once he's healthy. Mike Davis gave the Seattle running game a much-needed boost in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Eagles, gaining 64 yards on 16 carries and 37 yards on four receptions.