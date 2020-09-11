Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that both Carson and Carlos Hyde will get playing time Sunday in Atlanta, Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reports. "Sometimes you go with who's hot," Carroll said. "They're going to both play. We'll see what happens when they get out there. If it looks like somebody's got something going on that day, we'll stick with it."

Fann believes it's mostly coach speak but also notes that the workload split could be more even than the one between Carson and Rashaad Penny last year. Carson had nine games in 2019 with snap share above 75 percent, and some of the weeks with lighter workloads were related to fumbles (his seven were an NFL-high among non-QBs). Carson still has a shot at 20 touches, but it shouldn't be viewed as a lock by any means.