Carson (knee) had an MRI reveal a minor sprain Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Carson left the field late during Sunday's win over the Cowboys after twisting his leg awkwardly, but he's avoided any sort of major injury. That the 26-year-old has avoided any ligament damage is fortuitous news for Seattle, as is the prognosis that he could have a shot to suit up at Miami in Week 4. Of course, Carson's chances of taking the field versus the Dolphins will likely come down to how much he's able to do in practice. Carlos Hyde would figure to take over as the Seahawks' lead back if Carson ends up forced to miss time, with Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas available as change-of-pace options.
