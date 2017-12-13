Seahawks' Chris Carson: Could practice next week
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that he has renewed optimism Carson (ankle) can return to practice next week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Carroll suggested in mid-November that the Seahawks were viewing Carson as a candidate to return from injured reserve and help the team down the stretch, but the coach expressed more skepticism about that happening last week after the rookie running back hit a road bump in his recovering from the left high-ankle sprain. It appears that Carroll has once again changed his tune after Carson resumed running this week, reopening the door for the 23-year-old to perhaps contribute during the final two games of the season. Due to the length of his absence, Carson would probably need more than a week of practice to gain clearance for game action, so the regular-season finale against the Cardinals seems like his earliest possible return date, if an activation happens at all.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Return from IR now looks unlikely•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Not ready to practice•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Could be back Week 15•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: May practice next week•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Could be back in December•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...