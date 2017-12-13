Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that he has renewed optimism Carson (ankle) can return to practice next week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Carroll suggested in mid-November that the Seahawks were viewing Carson as a candidate to return from injured reserve and help the team down the stretch, but the coach expressed more skepticism about that happening last week after the rookie running back hit a road bump in his recovering from the left high-ankle sprain. It appears that Carroll has once again changed his tune after Carson resumed running this week, reopening the door for the 23-year-old to perhaps contribute during the final two games of the season. Due to the length of his absence, Carson would probably need more than a week of practice to gain clearance for game action, so the regular-season finale against the Cardinals seems like his earliest possible return date, if an activation happens at all.