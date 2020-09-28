Coach Pete Carroll clarified Carson's injury as a knee sprain in the post-game press conference after Sunday's win over Dallas, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.

No timetable has been established for Carson's return, but now we know the nature of the injury he suffered early on Seattle's game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. Should Carson need to miss the team's Week 4 trip to Miami, Carlos Hyde would presumably take over as the primary running back in the high-powered Seahawks offense.