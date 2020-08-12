Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Carson (hip) isn't with the Seahawks due to personal reasons, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.

Carson is tending to a "couple family situations," hence the reason for his absence. On the health front, Carroll told Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times that Carson is "fine physically," which means he's likely past the season-ending hip fracture from last December. When he's available to the Seahawks, he's ripped off 1,000 yards on the ground in back-to-back campaigns, and his pass-catching ability has translated to 96.9 yards from scrimmage per game during that stretch. Once he's back with the team, Carson shouldn't have a problem staving off Carlos Hyde (shoulder) for reps in a backfield that is expected to be without Rashaad Penny (ACL) to start the season.