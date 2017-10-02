Head coach Pete Carroll said Carson hurt his ankle "pretty significantly" during Sunday's victory over the Colts, Gregg Bell of the Seattle Times reports.

It seems Carson avoided any structural damage to his knee, but he's likely still looking at a multi-week absence, at minimum. Carson had to be carted off the field with an air cast over his left leg in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 46-18 win over the Colts. There should be another update Monday after he has an MRI.