Seahawks' Chris Carson: Deemed healthy
Carson (ankle/leg) is back to full health and will be ready for Organized Team Activities in May, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
A 2017 seventh-round pick, Carson opened his rookie season as the Seahawks' starting running back, taking 49 carries for 208 yards (4.2 average) and seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown prior to suffering a broken leg and high-ankle sprain Week 4. There was some hope he'd return from injured reserve late in the season, and while that didn't come to fruition, Carson at least is on track for a normal offseason ahead of his sophomore campaign. He's an early favorite to reprise the lead role, as Seattle hasn't added any new running backs in free agency. The team did retain Mike Davis and pass-catching specialist J.D. McKissic, along with injury-prone 2016 third-round pick C.J. Prosise (ankle). More talent could be coming via the draft.
