Carson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carson was a mid-week addition to the injury report as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. It's more concerning because he missed a game with a hip injury earlier this season, but there hasn't been any report to suggest the recent aggravation is serious. We'll have another update when the Seahawks release their Friday practice participation report.