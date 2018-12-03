Carson expects to be fine after dislocating his finger in Sunday's 43-16 win over the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carson was deemed questionable to return when he left for the locker room midway through the fourth quarter of a blowout victory. The Seahawks had no incentive to bring him back, instead letting Carson finish with 13 carries for 69 yards and three receptions for 39 yards on four targets. The injury shouldn't impact his availability for Week 14 against Minnesota, but it could open up a bit more pass-catching work for Mike Davis or Rashaad Penny. Coach Pete Carroll said Carson is expected to be fine, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Carson gets an extra day to recover with the Seahawks playing on Monday in Week 14.