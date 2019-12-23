Seahawks' Chris Carson: Diagnosed with fractured hip

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Carson sustained a season-ending fractured hip in the Seahawks' 27-13 loss to the Cardinals in Week 16, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Despite the serious-sounding nature of the injury, Carroll said it won't be a long-term concern for Carson, who is expected to be available for the start of training camp in July. Nonetheless, it's yet another mark against Carson in the durability department, with injuries having now cost him 15 regular-season appearances through his three NFL campaigns. With Carson and C.J. Prosise (arm) both expected to join Rashaad Penny (knee) on injured reserve in the coming days, rookie Travis Homer is currently the only healthy back on the roster. They are expected to add some reinforcement to the position group in the form of ex-Seahawks Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin, who both are slated to work out for the club this week and expected to sign with the team.