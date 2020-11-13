Carson (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he expected Carson and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) to practice this week, but the running backs now have just more chance to do so. The situation will continue to be monitored to get a sense of if Carson's return is imminent, or again will be delayed. Beyond Carson and Hyde, Travis Homer (knee) logged a limited practice Thursday, which leaves DeeJay Dallas as the Seahawks' role healthy backfield option.
