Carson (foot) didn't practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Carson was knocked from Sunday Night Football this past weekend with what was eventually termed a mid-foot sprain. Termed week-to-week, he was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, which was expected as coach Pete Carroll said Carson won't get on the field until the end of the week, per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. In the end, Carson may be a "game-time decision" Sunday against the 49ers due to the banged-up nature of the Seahawks backfield. Both Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and Travis Homer (knee) haven't practiced this week, either, leaving rookie fourth-rounder DeeJay Dallas as the team's sole healthy running back.
