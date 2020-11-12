Carson (foot) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Carson hasn't practiced since emerging from a Week 7 loss at Arizona with a mid-foot sprain, but coach Pete Carroll noted Monday that the Seahawks expect him and fellow running back Carlos Hyde (hamstring) to get back on the field this week. Unfortunately for Carson, he's missed one opportunity to do so and now may have to practice Thursday or Friday to not enter the weekend with 'out' next to his name. If one or both of Carson and Hyde are inactive this weekend, the combination of Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas again will man Seattle's backfield.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: In line to practice this week•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Availability for Week 10 uncertain•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Getting in some work•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: As anticipated, DNP again•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Sits out practice, as expected•